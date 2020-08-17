MMA: Iranian heavyweight targets Vera - 'I promise to smash him'

Iran's Amir Aliakbari is the latest heavyweight to challenge Brandon Vera. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- Iran's Amir Aliakbari, a former Greco-Roman wrestling world champion, wants to resume his career in ONE Championship -- and he has his eyes set on reigning heavyweight champion Brandon "The Truth" Vera.

The 32-year-old Aliakbari signed with ONE Championship earlier this month, bolstering the promotion's heavyweight division. He joins a plethora of new signings, including former UFC star Arjan Bhullar, grappling legends Tom DeBlass and Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida, among others.

"I had many great offers from many promotions but ONE Championship was the only promotion that saw my vision," said Aliakbari. "It wasn't just another contract but rather a bridge they were willing to build between me and my country and MMA. This was very important for me."

Aliakbari stressed that he is eager to represent Iran on the global stage -- and wreak havoc on the ONE heavyweight division in the process.

"ONE Championship has many great fighters, and I enjoy watching their fights," he said. "No specific names come to mind but I enjoy watching all their fights as their level of competition is very high and tactical."

As early as now, Aliakbari is already looking forward to challenging for the biggest prize in the division -- the ONE heavyweight world title that Vera has held since 2015.

"I only want one fight and that's Brandon Vera. This is the fight to make. None of these heavyweights can last in the cage or ring with me, including Brandon," said Aliakbari, who will bring a 10-1 MMA record to ONE Championship.

"I ask ONE to give me Brandon, and I promise to smash him brutally," the Iranian fighter said.

Beating Vera is just the first step for Aliakbari, who wants to sweep the rest of the division then call out other heavyweights around the world.

"I envision having the belt wrapped around me and defending it for many years to come. After I take the belt, I want to defend it successfully and clear out the division," he said.

"After doing so, I want to raise the ONE championship flag high and challenge other promotions' heavyweights to step up and see who the real baddest man on the planet is," he added.

It remains to be seen if Aliakbari will get his wish. Vera is currently penciled in to face Indian wrestling star Arjan Bhullar in his next title defense, although that bout has yet to be finalized and confirmed.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).