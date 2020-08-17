Brian Shaw explains why Kai Sotto will benefit from G League experience

Brian Shaw will be the head coach of Kai Sotto in the NBA G League

MANILA, Philippines -- Kai Sotto's decision to skip college in favor of playing in the NBA G League has generated plenty of discussion, as there are those who wonder if the Filipino teenager had made the right choice.

Sotto followed the footsteps of top-ranked guard Jalen Green, who was the first player to declare that he will play for the G League rather than commit to an NCAA team.

The G League has created a professional pathway program where elite prospects will gain in-game experience as well as off-court mentoring to prepare them for an NBA career.

The 18-year-old Sotto could have played for Division 1 colleges, as he had gotten formal offers from high-profile universities before he decided to turn professional instead.

Brian Shaw, who will coach Green and Sotto in the G League select team, explained that Sotto put himself in the best position possible to be ready for an NBA career -- more than he would have done so, had he played in the NCAA or even in foreign leagues in Europe or in Australia.

"If you aspire to play against the best, which the NBA is the best basketball league in the world, then why not go on the path that is closest to the NBA, which is the G League?" Shaw said during a recent interview organized by NBA Philippines.

Shaw made it clear that he was not critical of college basketball or foreign leagues. The 54-year-old coach played four years of college hoops before embarking on an NBA career, and also briefly played in Italy.

"But nothing replicates the game that might be like the actual NBA itself," he stressed.

In the G League, the select team will be up against tough competition -- from other G League teams to national teams and squads of NBA academies all around the world.

Moreover, the young players will be exposed to coaches and mentors who have spent several years in the NBA -- teachers who can share the knowledge they need before making the leap to the league.

"I think that this year, in particular, had (Sotto) went to college or had he went overseas to play, it was gonna be different there as well because the pandemic is affecting everything," Shaw also pointed out.

"So you know to be here, and just to be able to concentrate on the game, we will have a lot of NBA players calling in and coming by to talk to them as well. I don't think he would have been able to get that anywhere else," he added.

As a professional player, Sotto will be earning a six-figure salary. According to reports, the G League offers contracts of up to $500,000.

Shaw stressed, however, that Sotto still has the option of studying and getting a degree -- and the G League will provide a way for him to do that.

"When they come to our program and if they do make it to the NBA, we still pay for them for four years of college, through a program at Arizona State, if they ever want to finish their education. So that's what a lot of people don't know," the coach said.

"On top of that, they're able to be paid a significant amount of money for this year to play, which they wouldn't have been able to get in college as well. And I think that they'll get to spend more time in the gym working on their craft," he added.

Given all the advantages that comes with playing in the NBA G League, Shaw has but one conclusion.

"I think it's the right choice for (Sotto)," he said.

