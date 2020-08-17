Boxing: Casimero finds new foe for defense of bantamweight belt

MANILA, Philippines -- John Riel Casimero's highly anticipated bout against Japan's Naoya Inoue has been placed at the backburner for the time being.

Instead, the Filipino boxer will defend his WBO bantamweight belt against Ghana's Duke Micah on September 26 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

ESPN's Steve Kim reported that MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons made the fight official.

This will be the first world title fight for Micah, who has a spotless record of 24 wins with 19 coming by knockout.

Casimero was all set to face Inoue in a title unification bout last April, as the Japanese star held the IBF and WBA bantamweight belts. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced their bout to be postponed.

Travel restrictions due to the global health crisis have since made it difficult to reschedule the bout.

Casimero will be defending his title for the first time since his stunning upset of Zolani Tete in December 2019.

