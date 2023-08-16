Table tennis: La Salle rules over Ateneo in Intercollegiate tilt

Photo courtesy of Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

MANILA — De La Salle University ruled the 1st PTTF Hua Ching Intercollegiate Challenge by scoring championship wins over Ateneo de Manila University in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

Elijah Yamson, Dino Gabriel Marcelo, and Red Morison Torres defeated Ateneo men's team, 2-0, after Yamson overcame Mahendra Kong Cabrido, 14-12, 11-5, 12-10, and Torres ousted Andrew Uy, 12-14, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5, 11-9, to win the title in their division.

Meanwhile, Angel Joyce Laude, Cielo Bernaldez and Shyrein Mitz Rein Redoquerio also won over Ateneo women’s team, 2-0 after Laude won over Jelaine Monteclaro, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7, and Redoqurio beat Ann Gella Borbon, 11-8, 11-7, 3-11, 11-7, in the championship.

The Ateneans were hailed as the first runners-up, while University of Santo Tomas-1, and De La Salle-2 took the second runner-up in the men’s division.

Ateneo was also the first-runner up in the women’s division, while UST and Far Eastern University-2 took the women’s second runners-up

NCAA Season 99 Management Committee chairman Paul Supan welcomed the around 200 participants of the tournament during the opening ceremonies, saying that they are “a testament to the best quality of the athlete which is resiliency and the ability to adapt to situations” with sports events now back during the pandemic.

UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag also graced the event and pushed for patience and continuous hard work and perseverance.

“It is all about trusting the process. It is all about undergoing the process,” said Saguisag.