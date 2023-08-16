Rain or Shine's Gabe Norwood in action in the Jones Cup. Handout photo.

MANILA — The Rain or Shine ElastoPainters’ hopes of defending the William Jones Cup title are getting slimmer and slimmer.

This is after the Yeng Guiao-led squad endured another loss in the 42nd edition of the tournament after they faltered against Qatar, 93-86, on Tuesday.

Ahead by two, 73-71, after an Ange Kouame putback with 7:50 remaining in the final frame, the ElastoPainters were outscored by their Qatar counterparts over the next five minutes, 13-4, to overtake the Filipinos and extend their lead.

Kouame then sank a pair of free throws to cut the lead to five, 88-83, with a minute and 37 seconds left, but it proved to be the last stand of the Filipinos as they suffered their fourth straight defeat in as many games.

Nick Evans spearheaded the Nationals’ attack with 20 points, while Anton Asistio contributed with 16 markers.

Michael Lewis led Qatar to their first win in four games with 19 points, and helping him were Ndoye Seydou and Muslic finished who tallied 18 and 12, respectively.

Up next for ROS is the 1-2 Iran who fell to Chinese Taipei-A yesterday, 63-80. They are scheduled to lock horns later at 3:00 PM.