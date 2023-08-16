Rain or Shine survives Iran to end Jones Cup losing skid

Handout photo.

MANILA — The Rain or Shine ElastoPainters finally broke through the William Jones Cup win column.

This is after the E-Painters scored a 98-90 double overtime win against Iran in the 42nd edition of the tournament at the Taipei Heping Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Up only by two in the dying minutes of the game, Anton Asistio hit a booming triple to extend the Yeng Guiao-led squad’s lead to five, 93-88, with only a minute and 17 seconds left in the contest.

Iran got to as close as five, 95-90, after they made a lay-in with 30.5 ticks remaining, but ROS answered with a Santi Santillan and-one off an assist by Ange Kouame to extend their lead to eight.

Andrei Caracut top-scored for the Filipinos with 19 points, while Santillan capped off his night with 17 markers as they clinched their first victory in five games.

Leading Iran, who is now at 1-3, was Amir Azari with 16 points while Amir Yazarloo and Ali Reza Sharifi scored 15 each.

Next up for the ElastoPainters is a faceoff against South Korea’s Anyang KGC tomorrow at 5:00 PM.