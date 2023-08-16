Former UP head coach Bo Perasol. UAAP Media.

MANILA — Bo Perasol is set to spearhead University of the Philippines’ new Office for Athletics and Sports Development, the school announced on Wednesday.

“Very mixed ang emotions ko dahil sa enormity ng trabaho. There are over 700 student-athletes sa Diliman pa lang and ang intensyon ko talaga is to get to know each of them para matutunan natin how to move forward 'di lang para sa kanila kundi para rin sa future student-athletes," the former UP Fighting Maroons mentor said.

Having served as State U’s program director, his leadership helped UP win a UAAP Championship in 2022, their first since 1986.

And now, he will be taking over not only the hoops side of things but all of UP’s sports program as well.

"Ang gusto nating mangyari is maging handa yung opisina to really cater to the needs of UP student-athletes. Mixed emotions, pero mostly excited din kasi ngayon, ang task ko is not just to oversee the basketball program, but all of UP programs."

Perasol also bared how he hopes that what he did as the program director for the men’s basketball team can translate into his new position.

"Ang ginawa ko lang naman dun is to be part of the team. When I was a coach, andami kong jina-juggle kasi, from game plans to allowances to sponsors, so when I was program director, ako lang yung nandun para maging link ng lahat so the coaching staff can focus on the game," he said.

"I'm hoping the same structure can be realized sa OASD: cooperation ng alumni, participation ng community, support ng school administration, and determination ng coaches and players. Yun yung nakita kong critical factors para maging successful yung endeavor,” he added.

Perasol, who now stands as the first-ever athletic director for all eight campuses of the UP system, will take a seat on the UAAP's Board of Managing Directors alongside Diliman Chancellor Edgardo Carlo Vistan as school representatives.

Part of his responsibilities is to take the lead in the recruitment of both players and coaches, take time to connect with alumni to gather whatever support they can offer and take care of student-athletes' academics, health and nutrition, and overall future, as per the official appointment by UP Pres. Angelo Jimenez.

The South Cotabato native, who also donned the Fighting Maroons jerseys in the UAAP for five years and served as team captain in his last two seasons, is hoping to lead and guide the current Iskolar-Atleta ng Bayan become the most successful athletes that they can be.

"Yun naman ang intensyon ko at purpose ng office: to help the university and its student-athletes in whatever way we can. Kung ano man yung kulang, pupunan natin kasi unlike other schools, libre ang lahat sa UP so walang mapagkukunan ng funds per se," he said.

"Of course, we will always welcome yung generosity ng alumni natin, but at the same time, we have to make sure na may iba pang mapagkukunan. We want this new office to be self-sustaining din, in a way."

Perasol is gearing for yet another uphill climb, but his record already speaks for itself as he helped turn the Fighting Maroons into 'Winning' Maroons.

Still, the coach emphasized that his focus is to not only help UP achieve success, but also stamp and maintain a system that will still be beneficial for all the athletes even when his tenure is done

"I'm not expecting to stay long as OASD Director. First and foremost, I just want na ma-institutionalize yung pag-aalaga sa lahat ng student-athletes sa lahat ng UP. If we do that, I'll be more than happy," he said.

"I always believe na ang proof ng leadership is kung kayang tumakbo ng isang bagay kahit hindi na ikaw ang nagpapatakbo. Hopefully, ganun din ang magawa natin dito."

