NU Bulldogs open V-League campaign on strong note

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The National University (NU) Bulldogs flexed their muscle early in the 2023 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge as they swept the Far Eastern University (FEU) to start their title defense.

The Bulldogs scored a 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 victory over the Tamaraws at the Paco Arena in Manila City to send a strong statement in the league that they are still the team to beat despite missing Nico Almendras and Joshua Retamar in their roster.

NU leaned on Buds Buddin, Leo Aringo and rookie Jade Disquitado on Wednesday while Obed Mukaba put up the finishing touches to deny FEU of a possible comeback.

"Masaya naman kami sa naging result. Nakuha naman namin yung panalo in straight sets," coach Dante Alinsunurin said. "Although nagkaroon kami ng problema sa game sa mga unforced errors namin."

In the third set, Buddin and Aringo took turns in offensive onslaught at the start but NU also gave away six service errors immediately to keep the Tamaraws within striking distance, 11-10.

FEU finally stole the lead after a net touch was called against NU blockers before Jelord Talisayan scored an ace, 13-12.

It was a tight battle in the ensuing play until NU created a slight 19-16 breather after Mukaba’s block point. The Tamaraws drew nearer once more after Talisayan’s off-the-block spike, 18-19.

Mukaba would then own the last stretch of the game as he uncorked a quick hit before firing two aces to end the match.

NU will next face the UAAP runner up UST Golden Spikers on August 23 before squaring off against Emilio Aguinaldo College on August 25.

In both games, the team will miss Alinsunurin’s presence as the multi-titled coach is set to coach the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the VTV Cup until August 26.

Meanwhile, reigning NCAA champion Perpetual Help Altas also kicked off their V-League campaign on a high note as they downed the gritty EAC, 29-27, 26-24, 25-19, in the opening game.

The defending NCAA champions had to manage without Louie Ramirez, who had flown to Japan for a three-week training camp with V.League club Oita Miyoshi.

"Sa game namin today, siyempre NCAA rin yan, sabi ko nga sa mga bata, walang kampante. Dapat sigurista sila. At the end of the day, maganda naman nilaro nila," Altas head coach Sammy Acaylar said.