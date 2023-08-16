MLBB: Jose Rizal Univesity makes CCC Final Four debut

Handout photo

MANILA - Jose Rizal University (JRU) made its debut in the semifinals of the Collegiate Center Championship (CCC) after settling as cellar-dwellers in the past two seasons of the league.

JRU was in the second place with a 7-1 card, followed by league leaders Lyceum of the Philippines University who will be the leader among playoff teams.

Meanwhile, San Beda and Season 2 runner-up Letran failed to reach the playoffs, finishing in 9th and 10th places, respectively.

San Sebastian and Perpetual were also eliminated while Arellano and College of St. Benilde pulled off upsets to barge their way into the semifinals.

The semifinals and the grand finals will be held in the Philippine GameDev Expo (PGDX) held at the SMX Convention Center from August 19 to August 20.

