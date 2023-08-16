Former Gilas coach Toroman tapped as consultant by CSB

Former Gilas coach Rajko Toroman. FIBA/File.



MANILA -- Rajko Toroman, the former head coach of Gilas Pilipinas, has been tapped by College of Saint Benilde to serve as a team consultant starting NCAA Season 99.

"I'm absolutely thrilled; it's coming full circle for me. I've always wanted to work with him again because he's like a father figure to me," said Blazers head coach Charles Tiu.

Toroman previously served as the head coach of the Philippine men's national basketball team from 2009 to 2011.

Later on, he took the helm of PBA teams Petron and Barako Bull as head coach. During that period, the current Blazers head coach Charles Tiu was part of his coaching staff.

Toroman will be joining Paolo Layug, Carlo Tan, Gabby Severino, Marvin Bienvenida, and JC Cullar on Tiu's staff.

"Before bringing Coach Zoran (Martic) on board, I had actually invited Coach Rajko. However, he had commitments in Bahrain and wanted to watch his grandson compete for the Serbian U16 national team," Tiu explained.

Toroman is expected to arrive on Wednesday evening.

Beyond assisting the Blazers, Toroman will also conduct coaching clinics across the country, aligning with the main goal of Strong Group Athletics, which is to elevate Philippine basketball.

"I believe his influence will extend beyond just the college game; he will be able to assist many teams. As you're aware, Boss Frank Lao supports numerous basketball teams, and I believe we can all benefit from Coach Rajko's expertise," Tiu said.

"There is still so much for us to learn and improve upon, and having a coach of his caliber come here to train us is truly beneficial."

CSB is aiming to end a 22-year title drought in the NCAA, after falling short against Colegio de San Juan de Letran in the finals of the previous season.