Action between the Philippine Azkals and Chinese Taipei in their FIFA international friendly at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on June 19, 2023. RM Chua, PFF.

MANILA -- The Philippine men’s national football team is set to return to action in September for a pair of international friendly matches against Chinese Taipei and Afghanistan.

Heading the 24-man lineup for the September FIFA International Match Windows are team skipper Neil Etheridge, Gerrit Holtmann, Santiago Rublico, Michael Kempter, John Patrick Strauss and Jens Rasmussen.

The Azkals will take on Chinese Taipei on September 8 at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung, before flying back to Manila for a friendly against Afghanistan on September 12 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The Azkals last faced Chinese Taipei in a friendly match at home where the visitors dealt the Filipinos a 3-2 defeat.

The friendly matches will serve as the Azkals' preparation for the FIFA World Cup 26/AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualifiers in November.

The Philippines is grouped together with Iraq, Vietnam, and the winner of the Indonesia/Brunei Darussalam qualifiers.

The 24-man roster for the Azkals:

ETHERIDGE, Neil Leonard – Birmingham City FC (England)

DEYTO, Patrick Phillip – Chonburi FC (Thailand)

HANSEN, Kevin Ray – Kuala Lumpur City FC (Malaysia)

CURRAN, Jesse Thomas – Ratchaburi FC (Thailand)

SATO, Daisuke – Persib Bandung (Indonesia)

KEMPTER, Michael – Grasshopper Club Zurich (Switzerland)

STRAUSS, John Patrick – FC Hansa Rostock (Germany)

INGRESO, Kevin – Sri Pahang FC (Malaysia)

DE BRUYCKER, Dylan Alain Lucienne – Bhayangkara FC (Indonesia)

HOLTMANN, Gerrit Stephan – Antalyaspor (Turkey)

RUBLICO, Santiago – Atletico de Madrid (Spain)

RONTINI, Christian – Persita Tanjerang (Indonesia)

PORTERIA, Jose Elmer – Kelantan United (Malaysia)

OTT, Manuel – Kedah Darul Aman (Malaysia)

OTT, Mike Rigoberto – PS Barito Putera (Indonesia)

REYES, Sandro Miguel – SpVgg Greuther Furth II (Germany)

AGUINALDO, Amani – Trat FC (Thailand)

REICHELT, Patrick – Kuala Lumpur City FC (Malaysia)

MARAÑON, Bienvenido – Chanthaburi FC (Thailand)

RASMUSSEN, Jens Sebastian – Hobro IK (Denmark)

MARTINEZ DE MURGA, Carlos Alberto – PS Barito Putera (Indonesia)

GROMMEN, Joshua Jake – Khon Kaen United (Thailand)

LINARES, Enrique – PSM Makasaar (Indonesia)

KEKKONEN, Oskari – Lamphun Warriors FC (Thailand)

