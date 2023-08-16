Alex Eala at the 2023 Madrid Open. Rafa Nadal Academy on Instagram

Alex Eala of the Philippines and Urszula Radwanska of Poland whipped up a 6-4, 6-4 win against Lithuanian Andre Lukosiute and British Eliz Maloney in the first round of the W25 Aldershot in Great Britain on Tuesday.

Eala, 18, had just won her fourth professional singles championship on Sunday at the W25 Roehampton in London, where she posted a doubles quarterfinal finish with Destanee Aiava of Australia.

Her 32-year-old Polish partner, who is the younger sister of former WTA World No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska, has seven singles and 10 doubles titles on the ITF Tour.

Urszula, whose career-best singles ranking is 29th in 2012, has one WTA doubles crown with Agnieszka from Istanbul in 2007.

In the last match on Court 7 of the Aldershot Tennis Centre, Eala and Radwanska clawed their way from 0-3 to equalize by breaking serve to love, holding serve at 40-30, and breaking once more on the deciding point at deuce.

Service holds ensued until Eala and Radwanska advanced to 30-0 in the 10th game due to a double fault, and broke on their lone set point to gain the upper hand, 6-4.

The Filipino-Polish tandem continued to clinch crucial points in the second set as they took a 3-0 edge.

Lukosiute and Maloney fought back by saving three break points and firing an ace to be at 1-3. They were able to catch up via a quick service break that was followed by a service hold at 40-15.

Eala and Radwanska pulled away to 5-3 by breaking serve on the deciding point, but they were faced with four break points as they served for the match.

The Lithuanian-British duo got to break serve for 4-5, but Eala and Radwanska zoomed to 40-0 in the following game.

At 40-40 in the 10th game, Eala and Radwanska broke on the deciding point, 6-4, to claim the victory after one hour and 33 minutes of play.

They had zero aces, four double faults, six out of 16 break points converted, and 62 total points won while Lukosiute and Maloney tallied one ace, a single double fault, four out of eight break points won, and 56 total points won.

Up next for Eala and Radwanska is Wednesday’s quarterfinal clash with British No. 1 seeds Emily Appleton and Lauryn John-Baptiste.

Before the doubles quarters, Eala will see action in the first match on Court 3 against fellow 18-year-old and home bet Ranah Akua Stoiber.

Eala, now ranked 248th, is seeded third while the World No. 867 Briton is a wild card recipient.

The British tournament, also called the W25 Aldershot GB Pro Series, is offering $25,000 in total prize money.



