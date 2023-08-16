Bay Area Dragons bolster roster with five new recruits

The Bay Area Dragons huddle ahead of Game 7 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. PBA Images/File.

MANILA — The Chun Yu Bay Area Dragons bolstered its roster by welcoming four new players for its 2023-2024 campaign.

Joining the now Hong Kong-based team are Florida College forward Ramon Cao, NBL Australia’s Seva Chan from the Chinese Basketball Association’s (CBA) Fujian Sturgeons, Hong Kong Eastern’s Oliver Xu, and Beijing University of Chemical Technology stand-out Wang Yunzhang.

Head Coach Brian Goorjian, who will come in for his second stint with the Dragons, bared that his squad’s new look is based on their experiences from the previous season which included a runner-up finish in the 2022-2023 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

“We’re building this team based on our learnings from the previous season, which was a successful one. We’re very excited about the potential of our roster this year and can’t wait to showcase our players’ talent to fans in Hong Kong SAR and the world,” said the Australian men’s national basketball team's top mentor.

Bay Area star Glen Yang, who made a name for himself in the Philippines last season, expressed how geared up he is as he laces up his sneakers for his second tour of duty with Bay Area.

“All I’m going to say is revenge season! We’re coming back for blood!” the Hongkonger said. “All those teams we’ve got history with. It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be a lot of action, it’s going to be intense.”

Big man and fan-favorite Liu Chuanxing also mirrored Yang’s sentiments.

“I'm looking forward to playing with our new players, fighting for new goals together this season. With the foundation that we laid last year, plus our new guys, I'm excited for the journey ahead,” he said.

The other holdovers from last year’s roster are Hayden Blankley, Ju Mingxin, Kobey Lam, Duncan Reid, Zheng Qilong, and Zhu Songwei, and the squad is also expected to add a few more names before their set of preseason games in China against Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) teams.

Goorjian’s staff is composed of Assistant coach William Tomlinson, who is also a three-time Australian NBL champion and China Women’s National Team Assistant Coach, and strength and conditioning coach Francesco Berre.

EASL CEO Matt Beyer said, who heads the home league of Bay Area, reaffirmed his trust towards his team in the incoming campaign of the squad.

“I have no doubt the Dragons will once again prove to be the most dynamic and exciting new team in East Asia in EASL Season 2. Now they are based in Hong Kong, they will put Greater China talent on an even bigger stage and will continue to be a catalyst in improving the level of the game in the region.”

The Dragons will play a number of games in Hong Kong in the 2023-24 season. They will compete in East Asia Super League (EASL) Season 2 and in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup