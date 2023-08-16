Badminton: Pandi, Ocampo star in Pampanga tourney

Jamal Pandi won the boys' Under-19 and Under-17 categories in the the 2023 Philippine Badminton Association Juniors Regional Badminton Series. Handout photo.

MANILA — Two of the youngest stars of the country, Jamal Pandi and Althea Dawn Ocampo, topped the 2023 Philippine Badminton Association Juniors Regional Badminton Series.

Pandi scored two titles after the 16-year-old both won the boys' Under-19 and Under-17 categories of the tournament. The Cagayan de Oro native bested Robert Ishmael Ramos 21-19, 21-19, and Manuel Nhito Fulmentera 21-13, 21-11, to secure the respective titles.

Meanwhile, Ocampo, who hails from Misamis Oriental, defeated fellow national team member Christal Rei Fuentespina, 21-19, 14-21, 21-19, to win the U-19 girls' crown.

Fuentespina then bounced back with a victory in the U-17 girls' singles, defeating Gweneth June Chiva 21-4, 21-13.

Over the doubles division, Christian Dorega and Mark Anthony Bernal went over t Ethan Josh Dupet and Marcjoel Clarence Perez, to secure securing the U-19 boys' doubles title with a score of 22-20, 21-16.

Althea Princess Hernandez and Precious Dianne Libaton, on the other hand, scored quick wins over Jhiane Sabarillo and Rehina Zoey Denise Bayudang, 21-7, 21-7, to claim the U-19 girls' doubles crown.

Hernandez then partnered with Shan Clar to earn another title in the U-19 mixed doubles, after they escaped Gift Resuello Linaban and Libaton 21-15, 21-17.

Also winners in the U-17 division were boys' doubles champions John Vincent Lanuza and Ralph Niño Dalojo of Palawan, girls' doubles titlists Andrea Princess Hernandez and Mary Destiny Untal, and mixed doubles victors Rainier Mendoza and Ashley Bernardino.

Over to the U-15 division, Shachie Arabelle Calderon secured the singles crown, while also partnering with Hannah Keziah Granadillos to capture the doubles title.

Stephen James Pantuan also clinched two championships in boys' singles and mixed doubles with Ma. Nicole Notorio. They were joined by Louise Gabriel Bernardino and Roaquine Mari Gumatay Ramos, who secured the boys' doubles title.

Finally, Aizen Gabriel Vergel and Cloe Sabarillo won the U-13 boys’ and girls’ singles, respectively, while Carlitos Joe Corrales won the U-11 boys’ singles, and Niña Princess Velasco emerged victorious in the U-11 girls’ singles.