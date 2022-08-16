MPL Season 10: Second time's the charm for new Estes skin

Courtesy: MPL Philippines, Moonton Games

MANILA -- Blacklist International took the chance to pick Estes in their opening game against Nexplay EVOS -- and let it don the world championship skin the team and the community fought for.

The damage-heavy lineup of Nexplay, however, spoiled the M3 world championship skin's anticipated debut, with its wielder, Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna lamenting the "wrong decision" to draft it at the time.

"Siguro draft-wise, nagkamali kami na pinili namin ang Estes," OhMyV33nus said after Blacklist eventually secured the win last Friday.

But the second time's the charm for the hotly-sought after skin, with OhMyV33nus and crew drawing the W against rivals Omega Esports, and stopping it from getting a zero percent win rate during the league's opening week.

"Akala ko nga ano e (matatalo), pero siyempre ‘di natin basta-basta ipapahiya 'yung pride and signature ng Blacklist International," the Blacklist captain said following the team's win on Saturday.

The win, of course, meant more for the reigning world champions, as they dissected Omega's late-game exploits, which awarded them the title "comeback kings."

"Most of the matches namin against Omega parang mas madalas kami 'yung kina-comeback nila but this time siguro, isa 'yun sa mga natutunan namin na kami naman 'yung magka-comeback sa kanila," OhMyV33nus said.

Blacklist will go up against Bren Esports on Saturday, 8 p.m.

