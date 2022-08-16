LOOK: Lydia de Vega honored by SEA Games Federation

Lydia de Vega was honored by the SEA Games Federation on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of POC President Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

The Southeast Asian Games Federation honored former sprint queen Lydia de Vega ahead of their meeting on Tuesday at the National Olympic Committee of Thailand Building in Bangkok.

According to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, the federation played a video tribute for De Vega ahead of their meeting.

De Vega died last August 10 after a four-year battle with breast cancer.

Once known as Asia's fastest woman, De Vega won nine gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games. Her personal best of 11.28 seconds stood for 33 years before being broken by Kristina Knott in 2020.

She last appeared in public during the opening of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.

"She fought the very good fight and is now at peace," De Vega's daughter, volleyball player Stephanie Mercado-de Koenigswarter, said.

De Vega's remains lie in state in her hometown of Meycauayan, Bulacan.

Tolentino is currently in Bangkok for the SEA Games Federation's first meeting on Cambodia's hosting of the biennial event next year. The 32nd SEA Games will be held from May 5 to 16, with Cambodia hosting for the first time.

