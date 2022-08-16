PLDT's Mika Reyes and Creamline's Tots Carlos. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- KingWhale coach Teng Yen-Min was impressed by the quality of local volleyball players, after their participation in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

The Taiwanese club emerged as runners-up in the conference, falling to the Creamline Cool Smashers in straight sets in Sunday's gold medal game. Before that loss, KingWhale had won all four of their games in the semifinals.

For Teng, their performance in the tournament was acceptable, given that KingWhale is technically in its off-season.

"Creamline, to begin with, is very strong and maybe the timing was off because in Taiwan we're currently in our resting season, resting period," she explained.

"With Creamline and the Philippine teams they're currently very active and very strong right now," Teng added. "But it's a learning experience."

KingWhale gained plenty of fans during their run, thanks to their entertaining style and gritty attitude. They featured in two five-set matches in the semifinals, where they outlasted the PLDT High Speed Hitters and the Cool Smashers.

It was in those games that Teng took notice of two local players who she felt were a cut above the rest.

"The ones that are always on my mind are PLDT's No. 3 and Creamline's [Tots] Carlos," said Teng, referring to PLDT middle blocker Mika Reyes.

Reyes scored 17 points in PLDT's five-set loss to KingWhale, dominating at the net before a late flurry of points propelled the Taiwanese club to victory.

Carlos, meanwhile, fired 15 points in Creamline's semis loss before scoring 14 in their rematch in the final.

"They're always on my mind," said Teng of the two players. "They can't seem to leave my mind."

Both Reyes and Carlos were among the top performers of the tournament: Reyes won Best Middle Blocker honors, while Carlos emerged as the Best Opposite Spiker and the Most Valuable Player for the second straight conference.

After a promising campaign in the PVL, Teng is hoping that their participation in the Invitational will just be the start.

"I've been observing the Southeast Asia games, including the PVL games. But when I joined I realized that it's really fun and entertaining while here," the coach said. "I'm hoping that the best athletes of Taiwan can be invited to come here as well."

RELATED VIDEO: