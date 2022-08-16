Jordan Clarkson (R) of the Philippines in action against Zhixuan Liu (L) of China during the men's Basketball preliminary round game between the Philippines and China at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 21, 2018. Wu Hong, EPA-EFE/file

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has unveiled the 24-man Gilas Pilipinas pool for the 4th window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The SBP submitted the names to FIBA ahead of the team's matches against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia later this month.

On the list are San Miguel's main man June Mar Fajardo and teammate CJ Perez, Meralco’s Chris Newsome, Allein Maliksi, and Raymond Almazan, Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, and Arvin Tolentino, NorthPort's Robert Bolick ,and Jamie Malonzo.

Other PBA players on the list are Jio Jalalon and Ian Sangalang of Magnolia, and Kevin Alas and Calvin Oftana of NLEX.

Also included are overseas campaigners Kiefer Ravena of Shiga Lakestars, Thirdy Ravena of San-En NeoPhoenix, Bobby Ray Parks Jr. of Nagoya Dolphins, Dwight Ramos of Levanga Hokkaido, Kai Sotto of the Adelaide 36ers, and naturalized player Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz.

Completing the list are UP's Carl Tamayo, La Salle Kevin Quiambao, and free agents Francis Lopez and Roosevelt Adams.

The team will fly to Beirut to battle Lebanon on August 25, this will be followed by their match against Saudi Arabia in Manila on August 29.

