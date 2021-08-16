MMA: Team Lakay's Olsim welcomes new challenge

Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim was triumphant in her ONE Championship debut. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim wasted no time in announcing her arrival in ONE Championship.

In her promotional debut last March at ONE: Fists of Fury 3, Olsim shocked the world when she submitted Brazil's Maira Mazar in the third round for an upset win.

"My team and I worked so hard for me to improve, and you can only get better and better if you give your very best every training. And no matter how hard the process is, you have to love what you are doing," Olsim said of her impressive debut.

Olsim let Mazar feel her power with her strikes in the first two rounds and continuously hunted her foe with her counter-attacking game moving forward.

When the opportunity presented itself, she locked in the guillotine 41 seconds into the third round, shocking the whole organization with the win and putting every strawweight on notice.

Olsim immediately made her mark, and the 24-year-old became an immediate contender in the division as she jumped to No. 5 in the ONE Athlete Rankings.

It was also a big boost to Olsim's confidence, as she now feels that she can keep up with some of the best in the promotion.

"After my first fight in ONE Championship, I became more confident in my ground game. I knew the things that I had to do and if I had the chance to lock in a submission, I should never waver and lock it in," said Olsim.

She is now set for a new challenge, as Olsim moves down to the women's atomweight division where she will battle Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen at ONE: Battleground III on August 27 in Singapore.

It's a new frontier for the Filipina but she is confident in the training that she has done with Team Lakay, under the guidance of coach Mark Sangiao.

"We have been training hard for this, physically, mentally. I believe I am ready and I know she is also ready. It's going to be a good show," she said.

Olsim knows she will be in for a tough time against Nguyen, who has been one of the top contenders in the division for some years now. The Vietnamese-American has squared off against some of the best in ONE, and most recently defeated Ritu Phogat via split decision at ONE: Dangal in May.

Aware of this dangerous threat, Olsim understands that she has to truly be at her best when she matches up against Nguyen.

"Bi is a tough fighter. She has that strong heart and I admire her for that. I have seen her fights and undoubtedly, she has that will power that I have to watch out for. But I believe with the training that we've had, I will have an answer for that," she said.

