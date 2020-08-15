WATCH: Lillard, McCollum player highlights — Blazers-Grizzlies, August 15, 2020

The Trailblazers backcourt tandem of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 60 points as Portland beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-122 on Saturday (US time) to advance to the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Watch their highlights below:

The Blazers next battle the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference Round 1 series, which begin Tuesday.

