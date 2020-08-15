Home > Sports WATCH: Lillard, McCollum player highlights — Blazers-Grizzlies, August 15, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 16 2020 07:10 AM | Updated as of Aug 16 2020 07:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn The Trailblazers backcourt tandem of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 60 points as Portland beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-122 on Saturday (US time) to advance to the 2020 NBA Playoffs. NBA: Blazers down Grizzlies to set Round 1 meeting with Lakers Watch their highlights below: Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv The Blazers next battle the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference Round 1 series, which begin Tuesday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) on Aug 15, 2020 at 2:11pm PDT For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website. Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn NBA, Portland Trailblazers, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Memphis Grizzlies, 2020 NBA Playoffs Read More: NBA Portland Trailblazers Damian Lillard CJ McCollum Memphis Grizzlies 2020 NBA Playoffs