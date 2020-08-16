UAAP: Perasol wants UP winning based on strong program, not just its stars

The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons arguably have one of the best recruiting classes in recent memory having brought in Gerry Abadiano, RC Calimag, Carl Tamayo and Miguel Tan, all Batang Gilas veterans to add to an already loaded lineup that includes Brigth Akhuetie, Kobe Paras and Ricci Rivero.

For fifth-year head coach Bo Perasol, it is about taking all this in stride.

“Yes, we would like to be champions but more than that we would like to have a chance every time. Alam mo na every year competitive yung basketball program. Huling-huli tayo pagdating sa ganyan kasi nga papalit-palit tayo.” Perasol said.

Some would say that getting players from other schools is a shortcut and would only lead to short-term results. While it cannot be denied that the success of UPMBT in the past seasons is due to prized recruits, Perasol also credits the UP community in helping the program to become a source of pride.

For Coach Bo, it is essential in cultivating that winning culture as part of building a long-term program.

Given that student-athletes have limited playing years, they have no choice but to get players from all over the Philippines and even overseas in order get the pieces they need and be a competitive team.

“Ang importante kasi, itong buong basketball program has to be sustained in a way that it becomes an institution. Hindi siya personality based. Any coach can come in, any coach can go out, any player can come in, any player can go out,” Perasol said.

More than that, Coach Bo expressed his goal in setting up a system that stems from the high-school ranks, similar to other schools. Although he acknowledged that it is difficult to do so because of the academic weight of UP Integrated School students, his vision remains intact for a sustainable program.

Besides recruitment, the UPMBT coaching staff holds online training sessions once a week for the current pool. They have acknowledged the fact that it does not help a lot as compared to daily practices. They leave the responsibility to the players to be conditioned. As long as they are not overweight, then they’re OK, so that when the time comes they are allowed to train, they would be able to focus on their court chemistry and realizing their roles within the team.

One thing’s certain, that once UAAP Season 83 comes, UP would be a contender for the crown it has been vying for so long.

“Championships just present itself pag ready tayo. Those who are well prepared, in line and united, sila yung magkakaroon ng best chance to be in the finals and eventually be champions,” Perasol said.

