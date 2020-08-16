UAAP: New UP recruit Tamayo inspired by 'Kuya Ricci'

UP's Ricci Rivero and incoming UP rookie Carl Tamayo. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- In joining the star-studded University of the Philippines men's basketball team, young forward Carl Tamayo also got the opportunity to learn from one of his idols.

Tamayo, along with point guard Gerry Abadiano, surprised many when they opted to commit to the Fighting Maroons instead of moving up to the National University Bulldogs. The pair helped the Bullpups complete an undefeated campaign in Season 82, with Tamayo winning Finals MVP honors.

In an appearance on "Anong Tunay," hosted by former University of Santo Tomas star Carmela Tunay, Tamayo said that UP has always been his dream school.

"Kahit hindi ako naging player, if I have the opportunity to study sa UP, siguro iga-grab ko talaga ang opportunity na 'yun," said Tamayo, who plans to take up Sports Science in UP Diliman.

"Now, since naging blessed ako to play the sport of basketball, nagka-chance ako na mag-aral sa school na gusto ko," he said.

In UP, Tamayo will get to play with Season 81 MVP Bright Akhuetie, Season 82 Mythical Team member Kobe Paras, and high-flying swingman Ricci Rivero -- whom he counts as his idol ever since his high school days.

"Since noong nasa Adamson pa lang po ako, coach po namin si Coach Pao (Ricci's father)," Tamayo explained. "And then, nakikita ko na rin po si Ricci, kung paano po siya mag-trabaho as a basketball player."

"He inspired me to work harder para ma-achieve ko 'yung dream ko," he added. "Ngayon, may opportunity ako na makasama siya, and makakuha ako ng knowledge sa basketball."

Tamayo and Rivero's games are quite different, as the rookie himself acknowledged. Rivero is known for his exploits above the rim and his long-range shooting. Tamayo, for his part, operates inside the paint.

But Tamayo hopes to duplicate Rivero's maturity and patience on the court, and learn how to make plays like the guard does.

"Matutunan ko rin 'yung ibang skills niya pag nag-training na kami," he said.

"As a rookie, marami pa akong kailangan matutunan eh," Tamayo also said. "And sila Kuya Kobe, Bright, Ricci, sobrang dami na nilang experience. So I will learn din from them."

