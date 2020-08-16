UAAP: Alvin Pasaol upbeat about UE's future

Alvin Pasaol opted to skip his final season with UE. File photo. Josh Albelda, ABS-CBN Sports.

MANILA -- Alvin Pasaol may no longer be fully in tune with how University of the East is doing in the UAAP, but he remains invested in the Red Warriors' future.

Pasaol made a name for himself with UE, making it to two Mythical Teams while emerging as one of the best scorers in the collegiate scene. In Season 81, his final year, he averaged a league-leading 24.4 points along with 11.0 rebounds per game.

He opted to forego his final season with UE, instead focusing on his stint with Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3. Speaking in a recent appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum, he expressed his hope that his collegiate team will reach new heights after hiring a new coach.

"Siguro, 'di ko na sila masyado namo-monitor," said Pasaol, who once scored 49-points in a game for the Red Warriors. "Pero ayun nga, 'yung bagong coach nila, assistant coach ata ni Coach Franz (Pumaren)."

The Red Warriors had hired coach Jack Santiago in January to take over the head coaching seat. Santiago was an assistant to Pumaren for many years, including his stint in Adamson.

"Pumaren style pa rin 'yung signature nila," Pasaol predicted.

Pasaol took his first steps to stardom under the tutelage of veteran coach Derrick Pumaren, who is now calling the shots with La Salle.

Unfortunately for UE, even with Pasaol's high-scoring ways, they were never able to break through to the Final 4. In his last year with the team, the Red Warriors won just one game.

"Advice ko lang sa mga bata, kailangan nila mag-push through," said Pasaol. "Kailangan nila i-adopt 'yung bagong sistema."

"'Yun lang, magtiyaga sila. Makakapasok ulit sa Final 4 ang UE," he added.

The Red Warriors last reached the Final 4 in 2009, when a team led by Paul Lee lost to Ateneo de Manila University in the Finals.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.