NBA: Morant reveals he was playing with thumb injury

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during the Western Conference Play in Game on August 15, 2020 at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. Joe Murphy, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Memphis rookie Ja Morant played the last four games of the season with an injured thumb, he revealed on Saturday after their campaign ended.

The Grizzlies bowed to the surging Portland Trail Blazers, 126-122, in the Western Conference Play-In game that marked the end of their season. Memphis was at a twice-to-beat disadvantage against Damian Lillard and the Blazers.

Afterward, Morant revealed that he had been playing with an injury on his right thumb.

"For the past four games, since the (Toronto) Raptors game, I was out there playing with a fractured thumb," the 21-year-old rookie guard said, as per an ESPN report.

The injury did not stop Morant from scoring a career-high 35 points against the Blazers. He also had eight assists and four rebounds, but also committed eight turnovers.

Memphis went 2-6 inside the NBA bubble.

Morant acknowledged that he was disappointed at the result but is already looking ahead to next season.

disappointed of the outcome but excited for what’s to come ‼️ #backtowork 😈 #trenches — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 15, 2020

"The positive side, we know we were right there. Just two games away," he said. "So we know we just go back to work and just get ready for next season."

Morant, the No. 2 overall pick from last year's draft, averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game as a rookie.

