NBA: Blazers' Nurkic dedicates playoff spot to grandma, who died of COVID-19

Portland big man Jusuf Nurkic was in mourning when he played during the Trail Blazers' play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday (US time).

Nurkic had announced earlier in the day that his grandmother, Hana, died after contracting COVID-19.

After the game -- which Portland won, 126-122, to claim the eighth spot in the Western Conference -- Nurkic dedicated their playoff berth to his grandmother.

"We did it, Grandma," said the "Bosnian Beast." "(I) promise to fight like you did."

Despite playing with a heavy heart, Nurkic was superb in the Blazers' win, scoring 22 points on top of 21 rebounds. He also had six assists, two steals, and two blocks while making crucial plays down the stretch of the close win.

ESPN quoted him as saying that he "didn't want to play" after his loss.

"I think she made me play," he added.

Before her passing, Nurkic's grandmother was in a coma after contracting the novel coronavirus in their native Bosnia. She was 67 years old.

The Blazers will take on the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.

