MMA: Zamboanga splits from Fairtex team, stays ready for title match

Denice Zamboanga is still in Thailand, where she is hoping to get the call to appear in a ONE Championship card. Handout.

MANILA, Philippines - Top-ranked ONE Championship atomweight Denice "The Menace" Zamboanga is keeping busy in Thailand, where she has been training and staying ready in case she gets the call to compete in an upcoming fight card.

Bouts for ONE Championship's A New Breed events through August and September have yet to be announced, but Zamboanga is hoping that she can return to the ONE Circle sooner rather than later.

With lockdown restrictions remaining tight in the Philippines due to COVID-19, Zamboanga has no choice but to stay in Thailand. Accompanying the fighter is her older brother, Drex, and their friend Fritz Biagtan.

Together, they were preparing Zamboanga for a potential match.

"I'm very lucky because I can still do what I love to do," said Zamboanga. "I just want to stay ready, because anytime, I can get called up to compete now that ONE Championship is hosting events here in Thailand."

ONE Championship made a successful return last July 31 with ONE: No Surrender. No Surrender II and No Surrender III are coming up on Aug. 14 and 21, respectively. Three more shows are scheduled in Bangkok on Aug. 28, Sept. 11, and Sept. 18.

Zamboanga is hoping to appear on at least one of those cards.

"I really want to fight and compete, so I'm just waiting for that call from ONE Championship. Need to stay as sharp as possible, because the World Title shot is just around the corner," she said.

"Speed is a great asset to have in the ring. Of course, I'm constantly working on my striking skills and ground game. Thankfully my brother is here to help me," she added.

Having her brother with her in Thailand is crucial to Zamboanga, especially as she recently parted ways with the Fairtex team in Pattaya in order to pursue her own ventures.

At Fairtex, Zamboanga trained with athletes including ONE Atomweight Muay Thai champion Stamp Fairtex, Nat Nutchakamon, and Noelle Grandjean.

The Filipina stressed that there are no ill-feelings between her and Fairtex, and that she will always consider the people there as true allies and friends.

"I love my friends at Fairtex. We are very close. Even though I am no longer with Fairtex, they are all still my friends. Stamp, Nat, Noelle, and all my teammates, and coach DJ. I don't think that bond can be broken," Zamboanga said.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).