MMA: Rolando Dy explains how ‘warrior path’ molded him into UFC-level fighter

With the popularity of mixed martial arts in the country, many are encouraged to follow the path laid down by the likes of Brandon Vera, Kevin Belingon, and Eduard Folayang.

Usually, fighters would prove themselves first in the amateur ranks, getting that much-needed experience before ascending to the pros. And if they’re good enough, they’ll land contracts with different MMA promotional companies in the country.

For Filipinos, the normal route is to go the URCC, take on fellow Filipino fighters, then move up to the international ranks.

This is true in most cases, but there are a few who have decided to go a different direction. One of them is 28-year-old Rolando Dy, son of Philippine boxing legend Rolando Navarette.

Dy opted to take the road less taken, a decision that led him to the biggest stage of MMA.

After winning his first professional fight, Dy quickly hopped into the international scene by joining the PXC (Pacific Xtreme Combat). There, he was put to the test against some of the top fighters in the world; and it was far from easy.

“In terms of competition, maaga ako nahubog sa PXC. Sa URCC kasi most nakakalaban mo diyan, especially dati, locals. Locals to locals. Iba, kasi bago ka pumasok sa UFC, bago ka maglaro sa ibang bansa, nakalaban ka talaga ng matitinding kalaban. Nu’ng second fight ko, against an undefeated Romanian, chinoke out ako. Elliott Untalan, 4-0. That’s my second pro fight,” Dy explained on the “Hit List” podcast.

But the rough start was exactly what he needed to grow as a fighter.

“Pinagtawanan ako ng mga tao kasi nga sobrang hype ng pagpasok ko sa PXC,” Dy added.

“Pero sabi ko hindi talaga pwede ’yung bara-barang training. Kinakailangan mag-training ako ng Jiu Jitsu, wrestling. Paghalu-haluin ko ’yun sa laro. Kaya du’n ako nag-excel. Napilitan ako mag-improve kasi nga nakikita ko kung ano’ng level ng international by the help of PXC.

“Di naman ako inalagaan ng PXC, tingnan mo mga binigay sa aking fights. Dalawang locals lang nakalaban ko tapos lahat foreigners. Puro mabibigat mga nakalaban ko, tsaka pinakamagaling sa iba’t ibang bansa. Kaya dala-dala ko pa rin ’yung hanggang ngayon.”

These learnings gave him the confidence in the succeeding fights, the type of early exposure to international fighters that gave him the assurance that he can keep up with foreign talent.

“ ’Pag lumalaban ako sa ibang bansa, I know na well-experienced ako. 2012 pa lang lumalaban na ako ng mga international fighter. Iba ’yung feeling kapag lumalaban ka na ng international,” Dy said.

“ ’Yung jitters, iba ’yung kaba so kapag may kinakaharap ako na parang imposible talunin, alam ko nakatalo naman na ako ng same level. I’m sure wala namang pinagkaiba ’to sa kalaban ko ng nakaraan.”

This translated into a respectable slate in PXC, including three consecutive victories that earned him a bout in the world’s No. 1 MMA organization, the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Though his career in UFC didn’t last long after he was let go by the company after amassing a 1-3 record, it opened doors for Dy to compete elsewhere.

His post-UFC life featured stints with Middle Eastern promoters Abu Dhabi Warriors and Brave Combat Federation, winning a championship in the former.

Despite taking the unconventional route in his career, Dy still feels that it was the right one for him and he wouldn’t have it any other way.



“I took the warrior’s path,” he said.

“And nag-eenjoy ako sa ganu’ng path. Ayoko ng feeling protected. At the end of the day, meron pa rin naman akong naabot sa career ko kahit naabot ko ’yung hard path.”

