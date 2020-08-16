FIBA extends 3x3 ranking freeze until April 2021

FIBA has announced that its 3x3 rankings will stay frozen until at least April 1, 2021, to avoid disrupting Olympic eligibility and qualification to next year's competitions.

The rankings have been frozen since April 1 this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FIBA lifted its general suspension of all competitions on July 9, but there are still players, teams, and federations that cannot participate in any official 3x3 competitions.

FIBA said that in freezing the rankings, they guarantee that even in countries still affected by the global health crisis, the highest-ranked federations can still qualify to national team competitions next year, and their top 3x3 players and teams can still get a spot in the professional circuit.

Moreover, the top 3x3 players remain eligible for the Tokyo Olympics.

Federations, teams and players who have been able to return to the court will be rewarded when the ranking freeze is lifted.

As it stands, the Philippines is ranked 20th in the world in the men's division, and 26th in the women's.

The highest-ranked Philippine team is Pasig, at No. 26 in the world. It is bannered by Joshua Munzon, the country's top player who is ranked 107th worldwide.

Munzon and Alvin Pasaol (No. 159 in the world) will represent the Philippines in the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in May next year together with PBA stars CJ Perez and Moala Tautuaa.

