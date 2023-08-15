Record participation expected in 2024 IRONMAN PH

SBMA chairman Jonathan Tan and the IRONMAN Group PH regional director Princess Galura, (second and third from left, respectively) hold the IRONMAN M-Dot during the ceremonial photo-op of the 2024 IRONMAN Philippines and IM 70.3 in Subic yesterday. With them are SBMA senior deputy administrator Atty. Ramon Agregado (left) and SBMA director Raul Marcelo. The 11th staging of the premier endurance race will be held on June 9, 2024. Handout photo.



MANILA -- Organizers are expecting a record draw in the 2024 staging of the Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines and IM 70.3 Subic next year.

The two premier endurance races are scheduled for June 9, 2024, with registration to open on August 16.

"Supporting these events have enabled us to see the rise in participation and excellence of the Filipinos in the sport," said Carlo Endaya, vice president and general manager for the Domestic Tuna Business of Century Pacific, who highlighted the triumph of Nikko Huelgas in the Southeast Asian Games.

Also on tap is the IRONKIDS triathlon.

Subic officials are ensuring the smooth conduct of the event, with SBMA (Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority) chairman and administrator Jonathan Tan expressing his excitement to once again host the endurance race.

"This is an opportune time for us to foster a strong sense of community in promoting a healthy lifestyle for everyone. We will continue to support advocacies exemplified by the IRONMAN triathlon and encourage the advancement of physical fitness, mental resilience and discipline for everyone here at the Freeport," said Tan.

"The locals and the tourism sector will certainly showcase the best of what Subic has to offer in terms of quality, service and hospitality," assured SBMA board of director member and chairman of the Leisure and Tourism Committee Raul Marcelo.

The Century Tuna Philippines and the IM 70.3 Subic will also serve as part of The IRONMAN Group’s 2023-2024 Season Pass and Flex 90 offerings. The pass gives athletes an opportunity to participate in multiple IRONMAN and 70.3 races across Oceania and Asia to save on every entry, while the Flex 90 gives registrants the capacity to change race dates without the penalties of withdrawals.

For listup and details, log on to www.ironman.com/im-philippines-register.

