PNP bumuo ng security task force para sa FIBA World Cup

Kuha ni Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Bilang paghahanda sa 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, bumalangkas ang Philippine National Police (PNP) ng Security Task Force para matiyak ang kaligtasan at seguridad ng mga lalahok.

Ang 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup ay gaganapin mula August 25 hanggang September 10 sa iba't-ibang venue kabilang na ang Philippine Arena sa Bulacan, Smart Araneta Coliseum sa Quezon City, at sa SM Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City.

Sa inilabas na statement ng PNP public information office, magpapatupad anila ang PNP ng comprehensive security plan para mabantayan ang seguridad ng mga atleta at opisyal pati na sa mga lugar na pagdarausan ng naturang sporting event.

Ayon kay PNP chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. handa ang Security Task Force sa ano mang sitwasyon.

Nananawagan naman si Acorda sa publiko maging sa mga concerned agencies ng kooperasyon at suporta.

"We are fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all participants, spectators, and venues during the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Our Security Task Force is well-prepared and equipped to handle any challenges that may arise," ani Acorda.

“This event is not only a showcase of world-class basketball but also a testament to our ability to host international gatherings securely. We call upon the cooperation and support of the public, as well as the collaboration of our partner agencies, in making this event a success. Let us come together as one and celebrate both the sport and the spirit of unity. Let us all stay safe and vigilant,” dagdag nito.

Pangungunahan ni Deputy Chief PNP for Operations Police Lieutenant General Michael John Dubria ang Security Task Force sa FIBA Basketball World Cup.