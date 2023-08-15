NU men to kick off title defense in V-League vs FEU

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Volleyball powerhouse National University (NU) is raring to defend its crown in the 2023 V-League Men’s Collegiate Championship at the Paco Arena in Manila City.

NU will begin its title-retention bid on August 16, Wednesday, when it faces Far Eastern University (FEU) at the start of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL)-backed collegiate tournament.

The Bulldogs will parade blue-chip recruit and reigning Spikers' Turf Best Outside Spiker Jade Disquitado as they slug it out with the Tamaraws in the 12 p.m. encounter.

The defending champions remain the favorites to win the tournament despite missing Nico Almendras and Joshua Retamar in the conference.

The Bulldogs will still have the likes of Kennry Malinis, Obed Mukaba, Michaelo Buddin and Mac Bandola to help the rookie Disquitado in the campaign.

Kicking off the four-game slate for the tournament is the reigning NCAA champion University of Perpetual Help DALTA and Emilio Aguinaldo College in the 10 a.m. duel.

The Altas, however, will miss the services of ace Louie Ramirez, who is currently training with V.League club Oita Miyoshi in Japan.

Meanwhile, the revamped University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors will be parading new faces under their new era with coach Jerry Yee when they tangle with NAASCU champion Enderun Colleges at 2 p.m.

The Lady Warriors team will be spearheaded by rookies Casiey Dongallo, Jelaica Gajero, Kizzie Madriaga, Grace Fernandez and Claire Castillo.

In the other women's game, FEU Lady Tamaraws take on Mapua University at 4 p.m.

The games will be streamed on the official V-League Facebook page and Bola.TV.

The top four teams from each division after the single round eliminations will advance to the best-of-three semifinals with the first and second-seeded teams squaring off with the fourth and third-ranked teams, respectively.

The finals will also be a best-of-three series while the battle for the bronze is a one-game affair.