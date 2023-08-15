Filipino-American Leroid David sorts through a handful of cheer cards that he designed over the years for professional sports team in the San Francisco Bay Area.

David illustrates some of the most famous athletes on the planet featured on these cards that are passed out for free to fans at home games.

"I started out creating cheer cards for the Giants," he shared. "And I got to do the Warriors and then the Sacramento Kings.”

David has been a graphic artist for over 20 years now. He calls this opportunity a blessing.

One can also find David's work inside Oracle Park, home to the San Francisco Giants, for the logo and branding of the Lumpia company, the only Filipino food stand in all of major league baseball.

“One of the greatest things that I've done were these caricature drawings of chef Alex Retodo and E-40," David added. "The co-owners, one of the coolest things that they'd done was blowing up that artwork and putting it in their stand.”

In 2022, David was honored when the Giants asked him to design the official t-shirt giveaway for their annual Filipino Heritage Night.

SF Giants hold 14th annual Filipino Heritage Night

"I've attended almost every single game since the early 2000s when the Giants started it and when the opportunity came for me to design something for them, I jumped on it right away," he said.

He added: "I’m really proud of this design. It's something that you incorporate with the color of our flag and baseball all in one. It is such an incredible feeling.”

Aside from sports, David has also made graphic work for breweries in the Bay Area and for the FilAm feature film "Lumpia with a Vengeance."

While he continues to work on new projects, David hopes to inspire younger Fil-Am artists.

“My kids can look back and say, wow, my dad did that," David said. "Growing up in the Bay Area, I didn't see a lot of Filipino-American representation out in the media. But now, as artists, we have the opportunity to do so.”