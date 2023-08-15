CSB gains more recruits for NCAA Season 99 and beyond. Handout

MANILA – NCAA Season 98 runner-up De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) is making sure that its strong program will continue to dominate in the next few years.

This as the Blazers strengthened their roster not only for the upcoming NCAA Season 99 but also for the next years to come.

In anticipation of the impending graduation of their seniors, the Blazers have reloaded by securing the commitments of several recruits who will undergo residency this year.

"I am extremely grateful to our boosters and managers who have made the dedicated decision to fully invest in our team and program," Blazers head coach Charles Tiu said.

Leading CSB's recruitment class are the former San Beda University trio of Tony Ynot, Justine Sanchez, and Gab Cometa; Red Cubs product Nathan Victoria; former Emilio Aguinaldo College big man Allen Liwag; and former Centro Escolar University floor general Jhomel Ancheta.

Additionally, committing to CSB are Immaculada Concepcion College standouts Roger Ondoa and Ian Torres; San Joaquin Delta College's Matthew Oli; Gavilan College's Tahjae Ordonio; Irele Galas from Iloilo; and Jeric Canete from Cagayan de Oro.

With players like Will Gozum, Miggy Corteza, Prince Carlos, Robi Nayve, Felipe Marasigan, and Chris Flores expected to graduate after Season 99, CSB made it known that it is still a tough contender in the next seasons.

"It's a challenge we've never encountered before, where there is now an abundance of players vying for the same position. It's a favorable challenge, better than lacking options. They will need to compete for their spots, as we also have a surplus of players," said Tiu.

However, the immediate focus of the team remains on ending the decades-long championship drought of the Blazers.

"Our primary focus remains on the upcoming season that is about to commence in a month or so. We still have a substantial amount of work to accomplish, and our consistency remains an issue," Tiu added.

Last year, CSB fell short in claiming the crown after surrendering to the eventual champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran in three games.