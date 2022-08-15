Johnsherick Estrada puts up for a jumper against La Salle in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Johnsherick Estrada, Adalem Construction-St. Clare's youthful point guard, has let his game do the talking during the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

At just 20 years old, the reigning NAASCU Most Valuable Player has wasted no time showcasing his abilities in the developmental league.

With the Saints facing elimination in the quarterfinals, Estrada took charge and delivered 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists in a 90-87 triumph against Builders Warehouse-UST -- a school that cut him out of its roster in 2019.

He continued to star for St. Clare in the semis, averaging 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists against No. 2 seed EcoOil-La Salle.

In a must-win Game 2 last Sunday, Estrada contributed 22 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in an all-around showing to power the Saints to a 72-64 triumph.

But the 6-foot guard still sought to downplay his performance, saying: "Nag-ensayo lang kami ng maayos. Sinunod lang namin 'yung mga tinuro ni coach at binigay lang namin 'yung best namin."

A man of few words, Estrada nonetheless has made a big impression in the conference and earned the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps D-League Player of the Week award for the period of August 8 to 14.

Estrada's standout performance edged those of Ichie Altamirano of Apex Fuel-San Sebastian and Juan Gomez de Liano of Marinerong Pilipino as the group, made up of sportswriters and editors covering the beat, hands out citations in celebration of the developmental league's 10th season.

As impressive as Estrada has been, his coach said the point guard should still be able to reach another level.

"He still has a long way to go. Bata pa siya pero pinapatunayan niya na malayo pa ang mararating niya. Masaya naman ako kasi lagi niyang binibigay 'yung best niya sa laro," St. Clare coach Jinino Manansala said.

Related video: