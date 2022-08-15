PVL: Family environment in Creamline fuels Tots Carlos

Creamline's Tots Carlos receives the MVP trophy for the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference. PVL Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Creamline star Tots Carlos joined a select club on Sunday evening when she was named the Most Valuable Player of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

It's the second straight MVP trophy for the prolific spiker, who scored 82 points through the semifinals of the tournament to power the Cool Smashers to the gold medal match. Carlos was also the MVP of the Open Conference in May.

With her achievement, Carlos joins her captain, Alyssa Valdez, and Myla Pablo of PetroGazz as the only multiple MVP winners in the PVL. Valdez has won the award three times, while Pablo is a two-time MVP.

"I'm really happy and grateful for my teammates and my coaches. Natulungan nila ako na makamit 'to," said the 24-year-old Carlos, who capped her campaign with 14 points in the final as Creamline swept KingWhale for the Invitational crown.

"Like what I always say, hindi naman ako maggo-grow, hindi naman ako magiging mature enough to play in this kind of competition kung hindi dahil sa tiwala ng coaches and teammates ko. I'm really grateful," she added.

Carlos' rise to stardom has been meteoric. As recently as the 2021 PVL Open Conference, she was coming off the bench for Creamline as the substitute to Michele Gumabao. But she emerged as the Cool Smashers' No. 1 scoring option in 2022, a role that she has embraced and flourished in.

For the former University of the Philippines star, her development into an MVP-caliber player is a credit to the organization that has helped her grow her game. Carlos has been an explosive spiker since her collegiate days, but in Creamline she has become more versatile in her attacks, and a more complete player who is as reliable on defense as she is on offense.

"Honestly, hanggang ngayon, [I'm] grateful. Hindi ako magsasawang sabihin na grateful akong napunta ako sa Creamline, kasi malaking bagay talaga sila sa growth ko and sa buhay ko, actually," said Carlos, who signed with Creamline in 2021, foregoing her final season of eligibility with the Fighting Maroons.

"Talagang pamilya ang turingan sa Creamline. Kahit ano pang mangyari sayo, talagang 'di ka iiwan ng bawat isa," she added.

Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses made it clear that Carlos' success was a result of the player's own hard work.

"Siyempre deserving na maging MVP naman siya kasi talagang pinagpaguran niya naman 'yun. Kahit na isang daan palo na 'yan, hindi naman nagre-reklamo 'yan," he said. "Sana magtuloy-tuloy, madami pa 'yan. Kasi batang-bata pa eh."