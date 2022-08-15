Mapua forfeits another FilOil game

MANILA, Philippines -- Mapua University has forfeited its game against Arellano University in the 2022 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Monday, league organizers announced.

The Cardinals are unable to field a team for their 1 p.m. game against the Chiefs, as six of their players have high fever and are in isolation for non-COVID-19-related illnesses.

This is the second FilOil game that Mapua has forfeited, after their contest against National University on Sunday.

The Cardinals will be tested for their final game on August 20 against Emilio Aguinaldo College. Those who produce negative results from antigen tests will be cleared to play against the Generals.

FilOil EcoOil Sports is putting the health and safety of the participants at an utmost priority with regular antigen tests conducted among players, coaches, and staff.

Organizers saidf they are strictly following the government-mandated protocols, upon agreement with the city government of San Juan, and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

