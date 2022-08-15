LOOK: Jalen Green caps PH trip with visit to Ilocos Sur

Scenes from Jalen Green's open run and visit to Ilocos Sur. Handout photo. Scenes from Jalen Green's open run and visit to Ilocos Sur. Handout photo. Scenes from Jalen Green's open run and visit to Ilocos Sur. Handout photo. Scenes from Jalen Green's open run and visit to Ilocos Sur. Handout photo. Scenes from Jalen Green's open run and visit to Ilocos Sur. Handout photo. Scenes from Jalen Green's open run and visit to Ilocos Sur. Handout photo. Scenes from Jalen Green's open run and visit to Ilocos Sur. Handout photo. Scenes from Jalen Green's open run and visit to Ilocos Sur. Handout photo. Scenes from Jalen Green's open run and visit to Ilocos Sur. Handout photo.

Filipino-American guard Jalen Green made the most of his trip to the Philippines last week.

The Houston Rockets star played with local adidas athletes on Friday in an Open Run at Kerry Sports Manila, before flying to Ilocos Sur on Saturday.

Green traces his roots to the province through his mother, and he got a chance to see some of the famous landmarks that Ilocos Sur has to offer -- including Calle Crisologo in Vigan. It was Green's first visit to the province.

The 20-year-old guard made sure to spend time with local kids, holding a basketball clinic at the Caoayan Community Court where he also gave away adidas apparel and basketballs.

Green left the Philippines on Sunday.

The JG4 Manila Tour marked Green's third visit to the country, but his first as a full-fledged NBA player. He previously went to Manila in 2018 and 2019 to play in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) Championship with FilAm Sports.

