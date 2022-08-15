FilOil: Xyrus Torres sparks FEU's rout of JRU

Xyrus Torres (20) led the way for FEU against JRU. File photo. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University (FEU) ended the elimination round of the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on a winning streak, crushing Jose Rizal University (JRU), 76-42, Monday inside San Juan's Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Xyrus Torres led the Tamaraws with 11 points, including the three-pointer that sparked an 11-1 scoring run to put FEU in complete control of the game in the first frame.

They surged ahead, 19-8, and nursed the double-digit advantage all the way to the final buzzer. The Tamaraws limited the Heavy Bombers to just 19.7% shooting from the field, while also forcing 20 turnovers that they translated to 24 points.

"All of us are happy with the win, and the way we played, more importantly," said head coach Olsen Racela, as they improved to 4-3 in Group B of the tournament.

Patrick Sleat added nine points while Chiolo Anonuevo had three points and six rebounds in his first game back from the right foot injury that derailed his UAAP rookie year.

The Tamaraws now await the results of the remaining assignments of Lyceum of the Philippines University (4-1), Colegio de San Juan de Letran (2-2), San Sebastian College-Recoletos (2-2), and San Beda University (1-3).

On the other hand, JRU recorded the lowest scoring output in the tournament in registering their fourth loss in as many games.

Meanwhile, Arellano University entered the winners' circle for the first time courtesy of a victory via forfeiture vs. Mapua University. The 0-6 Cardinals, who had defaulted their matchup opposite National University a day ago, still had six players in isolation and were unable to field a team for the second straight game day.

That let the Chiefs score a breakthrough after five games. Both teams, however, are already out of contention in Group A.

Mapua has one last shot at a first win on Sunday, August 20, but players fielded then will have to test negative prior to the game.

The scores:

FEU 76 -- Torres 11, Sleat 9, Gravera 7, Bagunu 7, Gonzales 6, Alforque 6, Ona 6, Montemayor 6, Tempra 4, Sajonia 3, Sandagon 3, Anonuevo 3, Celzo 3, Guibao 2, Dulatre 0.

JRU 42 -- Dela Rosa 8, Medina 8, Miranda 6, Sy 6, Guiab 3, Famaranco 3, Celis 2, Tan 2, De Jesus 2, Amores 1, Abaoag 1, Arenal 0, Gonzales 0, Bongay 0, Villarin 0.

Quarters: 19-10, 40-19, 63-30, 76-42

