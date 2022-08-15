Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez reacts during their PVL Invitational Conference finals game against KingWhale Taipei. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- An ankle injury wasn't about to stop Alyssa Valdez from playing in Creamline's final game of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

The veteran open spiker received the go-signal to suit up against KingWhale Taipei just hours before the gold medal match, powering through a "hop test" to prove that she can play.

"Kanina lang, when we arrived sa Arena, it was my hop test kumbaga, kung makakatalon ako," said Valdez.

Valdez was questionable for the game after being helped off the court last Friday in Creamline's semifinal game against the Taiwanese club. She landed on the foot of KingWhale's Beatriz Flavio de Carvalho late in the third set, and could not put any weight on her left leg.

She did not return as Creamline lost in five sets, but worked double time in the ensuing days to be ready for the rematch.

"After the game [last Friday], yesterday, until today, we were just doing therapy. Icing and all the exercises," said Valdez.

"Bago nila ako payagan, kailangan kong maka-jump at makalateral, so I was able to do it, thank God," she added.

The injury didn't appear to hamper Valdez, who delivered an all-around effort for the Cool Smashers with nine points, 13 digs, and eight excellent receptions from 13 attempts. She also fired the kill that wrapped up Creamline's 25-21, 25-19, 25-8 triumph.

Her coach, Sherwin Meneses, was grateful that Valdez played through the injury, given her uncertain status heading into the game.

"Hindi namin masagot kung makakalaro ba siya o hindi," Meneses admitted.

"Thankful kami kay Ly, kasi kahit pilay-pilay, naglaro," he also said.

This is Valdez's fifth championship with Creamline in seven finals appearances with the club.