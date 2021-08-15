KCS Computer Specialist, the champion of the Visayas leg, is up for sale. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- KCS Computer Specialist owner Ricky Verdida has placed his franchise in the VisMin Super Cup up for sale.

He made the announcement shortly after the team finished as runners-up in the inaugural Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Southern Finals, where they were swept by powerhouse Jumbo Plastic-Basilan in the best-of-five series.

According to Verdida, the financial commitment to running a team has proved to be too much to bear for him and his family.

"Hindi na kaya. Nabaon na sa utang," Verdida admitted. "I want to continue but at the same time, I need to take care of my family."

Verdida had used the P1-million the team got from Chooks-to-Go to cover the team's operational expenses.

He is now hoping that a new owner can adopt the team as soon as possible, as the second season of the VisMin Cup is scheduled for October.

"If there's someone interested, it would be great so that my players can still have work," said Verdida, who owns and operates Kiboy's Computer Solutions.

Verdida says he has no regrets despite the hardships that come with running a team, especially after their triumph in the Visayas leg where they upset title favorites MJAS Zenith-Talisay in the finals.

They couldn't duplicate the feat against Basilan, however, as they lost in three games.

"I feel infinite happiness that we made it this far despite everything that we went through," said Verdida, who nonetheless feels that the finals would have been a different story had they had the services of Ping Exciminiano, Gryann Mendoza, and Al Francis Tamsi, all of whom were called up by their mother teams.

"Had the Mindanao leg started on schedule, we would have had a complete team," he said.