San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo on Sunday broke his silence after the death of his beloved mother, Marites.

In an emotional Instagram post, Fajardo said: "I've come to realize that nothing in this life prepares us for losing someone we love."

"Sobrang sakit," he said of the loss. "It's the kind of heartache I can feel in my bones. Mama I miss you now and will miss you forever."

"I love you to infinity and beyond."

Marites Fajardo died last Wednesday, August 11, in a local Cebu hospital. She was 52 years old.

Her death sparked an outpouring of condolences for Fajardo, a self-proclaimed "mama's boy" who has dedicated his achievements in basketball to his parents.

On his Instagram post, Fajardo's fellow PBA players conveyed their love and prayers for the big man and his family.

Fajardo, for his part, expressed his gratitude for the love they have received over the past few days.

"Appreciate you all," he said.

