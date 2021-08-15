Jonas Sultan celebrates after defeating Sharon Carter during their bout at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 14, 2021 in Carson, California. Michael Owens, Getty Images/AFP

Two Filipino fighters got contrasting results in their fights in the undercard of the John Riel Casimero-Guillermo Rigondeaux fight card on Saturday night (Sunday morning in Manila) at the Dignity Health Sports Complex in Carson, California.

Jonas Sultan, a former world title contender who is coming off a two-year layoff, showed major punching power against rugged American Sharone Carter of St. Louis, Missouri.

Sultan landed hard-hitting combinations early and often, forcing the American to tie him up repeatedly. In the seventh round, as Carter was backpedalling out of danger, Sultan caught him with a combination that ended the fight.

"Hinahayaan ko lang 'yung yakap, para mag-break. Tapos 'yun, 'di ko na-expect na matumba siya," said Sultan. "Grab ko lang 'yung opportunity."

The official time of Sultan's knockout was the 2:29 mark of the seventh round.

The Filipino improved to 17-5, with 11 wins coming by knockout. Carter, meanwhile, dropped to 12-5 in his career.

In another undercard match, Filipino Raymond Tabugon lost via technical knockout to former bantamweight world champion Juan Carlos Payano.

Payano dropped Tabugon towards the final bell of the first round and outclassed him over the next four. Tabugon did not come out of his corner after the fifth round.

The Filipino dropped to 22-13-1 in his career.

-- With a report from Steve Angeles, ABS-CBN News