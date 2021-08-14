Oftentimes Filipino world champion John Riel Casimero is seen as a heavy-handed bruiser always out to topple his opponents.

But fight analyst Ed Tolentino pointed out that the world bantamweight champion from Ormoc City actually has underrated skills that Casimero can use against Cuban tactical fighter Guillermo Rigondeaux this weekend.

"Hindi jabber si Casimero, pero despite this magaling siyang umatake sa bodega," Tolentino said in his analysis in Boxer Shorts.

He said Casimero will have to test Rigondeaux durability, because the 40-year-old Cuban has not fought for more than a year now.

Another trick Casimero could use is his ability to slip and roll with the punches.

" 'Pag bumitaw ang kalaban hindi siya talaga iilag na parang nagpa-panic. He will just move his neck and shoulders and roll with the blows," said Tolentino.

"Delikadong depensa ito because it takes good timing. Once he rolls with the blow nandoon pa rin ang posision ng legs, 'yung distansya sa kalaban ganu'n pa ring kadikit to resume the attack sa katunggali."

Then there's also the vaunted left hook Casimero uses to pummel his opponents.

" 'Yung left hook will be very handy sa laban na ito. Loaded with power 'yung kanyang left hook, and this compensates the lack of left jab ni Casimero," he said.

This does not mean Rigondeaux will be an easy fight for the Filipino.

He said the Cuban fighter typically uses his lateral movements to add explosiveness in his left straight. Rigondeaux also tends throw punches while in a clinch.

"Ang style ni Rigondeaux 'yung left ang pinapaboran, pag-pivot niya gusto niya todo ang bigay ng kaliwa," Tolentino said. "Magaling din mag-survival mode, alam kung paanong kumapit pa nalalagay sa alanganin."

Tolentino predicted Casimero will try to end the fight in six rounds.

"Sa first round, bobombahin siya sa bodega ni Casimero . . . Rigondeaux is slippery, and he will nail Casimero because Casimero tends to get cocky," he said.

"But I think kaya ni John Riel. Baka 6 rounds kaya. Iba na laro ni Rigo. But he should be a real threat."

