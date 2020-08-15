NBA: Blazers, Grizzlies dispute last playoff seat, right to play top seed Lakers

Postseason hopefuls the Memphis Grizzlies and the Portland Trail Blazers figure in the NBA's first play-in Saturday (US time) for the chance to clinch the final playoff berth.

The Grizzlies (34-39), ranked ninth, will need to beat the No. 8 Blazers (35-39) twice to advance to the first round of the playoffs.

Portland, meanwhile, only needs to win once.

Their next opponent? LeBron James and the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

Both Memphis and Portland are coming off crucial victories.

Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant dished out a triple-double each for the Grizzlies in their 119-106 victory over Milwaukee.

The Damian Lillard-led Portland, meanwhile, edged Brooklyn 134-133.

