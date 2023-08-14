Rain or Shine's Nick Evans in action. Handout/ROS.

MANILA — The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters endured a third straight defeat at the 42nd William Jones Cup on Monday at the Taiwan Heping Gymnasium.

They suffered a close 73-71 loss at the hands of the United Arab Emirates, who were also previously winless at 0-2.

Down by a single point, 72-71, with only 23.2 seconds remaining in the contest, Santi Santillan had the chance to take the lead as he drove to the rim off of a pass by Rey Nambatac. But his attempt failed and in turn, resulted in ROS fouling UAE for two foul shots.

UAE missed their first pair of penalty free throws but managed to get the offensive board for another trip to the charity stripe.

They split their next two attempts, leaving the Philippines with another chance to tie the game or overtake their opponents.

But with only 3.23 seconds remaining with an inbound that came from the backcourt, Gian Mamuyac had to make a near half-court heave but his shot completely missed the rim.

Nick Demusis and Nick Evans led the Philippines with 12 points each, while Anton Asistio scored nine markers with a pair of assists and rebounds. Mamuyac and Ange Kouame also chipped in eight points each, and Nambatac contributed seven.

Hamid Abdullateef Albreiki led UAE with 22 points, six steals, three rebounds, and three assists, as they improved to 1-2.

The ElastoPainters’ next game is against Qatar on Tuesday at 3:00 PM.