Jordan Clarkson stars in FIBA’s 'Nothing Else Matters' campaign

Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson, leads Gilas Pilipinas against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia national team during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — FIBA recently launched its 'Nothing Else Matters' campaign ahead of the 2023 World Cup which will be held in Manila later this month.

Gilas Pilipinas’ Jordan Clarkson, Slovenia’s Luka Doncic, China’s Zhou Qi, and co-host Japan’s Yuta Watanabe all headline the feature, which was produced by UK agency Be Media and directed by Will Clark Smith, that showcases the off-season hobbies of the players with their unique on-court skills in a manner that is sure to entertain the fans.

Each of the FIBA stars was shown in iconic locations strongly tied to their respective basketball journeys, with Clarkson being filmed in San Antonio, Texas, Doncic in Ljubljana, Watanabe in Miyazaki, and Qi in Qingdao City.

These scenes then transition into an on-court representation of the basketball action that is to be seen and experienced at the FIBA World Cup and was filmed using State-of-the-art filming techniques and computer-generated imagery to capture the feels that will bring the #NothingElseMatters message to all the basketball fanatics.

The quartet will be joined by the stars from the 28 other countries starting August 25 when the World Cup commences across the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Clarkson and Gilas Pilipinas will start their campaign on the opening day as they face the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

All group games in the country aside from the opening games will be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

The Finals of the tournament will be on Sunday, September 10, also at the Mall of Asia Arena.

RELATED VIDEO