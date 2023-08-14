Guiao laments another slow start for ROS in Jones Cup

Rain or Shine center Ange Kouame in action in the Jones Cup. Handout photo

Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao lamented a slow start that doomed the Elasto Painters' chances against Chinese Taipei B in the William Jones Cup, Sunday at the Taipei Heping Gymnasium.

The Elasto Painters fell behind by as much as 21 points before finding their rhythm in the final quarter. Their rally came too little, too late, however, and they absorbed an 89-79 defeat -- their second straight loss of the tournament.

Rain or Shine was thus swept by the hosts in the opening weekend of the Jones Cup, having lost to Chinese Taipei A on Saturday.

A lackluster opening quarter was once again the biggest problem for the Filipinos, allowing the hosts to get their confidence going and build a 30-14 lead over Rain or Shine.

"It’s actually a big improvement from yesterday but the same pattern, yung bad first quarter, bad start. Hindi natin makuha yung good start na hinahanap natin," said Guiao.

"'Yung pinakita namin sa second half yun yung gusto namin na fight back actually nanalo kami sa second half, kinapos lang," he added.

Rain or Shine opened the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run to get within nine points, 69-78.

But Chinese Taipei delivered timely hits and took advantage of the Rain or Shine’s foul situation, nailing clutch free throws to keep the Elasto Painters at bay.

Taiwanese-American Adam Hinton led the way for the hosts with 17 points built on three triples while Ting Jhao Jian fired 15 points.