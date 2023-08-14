Former Gilas Pilipinas star Gary David. PBA Images/File.

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas’ practices are in full swing during their last days of training for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

And for former national team star Gary David, the Filipino hoopers are on the right track towards their goal to be the best Asian team to come out on top and qualify for the Olympics.

“Maganda yung nakikita ko kasi nakapag-training sila [overseas] together, kaya lang wala si Jordan [Clarkson] tiyaka si Kai [Sotto]. Pero yung naging outcome nung mga Games nila sa China, magandang sign yun,” said David, who was a member of the 2013 Gilas team who clinched a silver medal during that year’s FIBA Asia Championships after routing rivals South Korea.

David and that historic Gilas squad, who was also mentored by present head coach Chot Reyes, not only ended the Korean curse with the win but also qualified for the 2014 edition of the FIBA Worlds which was then the Philippines’ first since 1973.

This is why for the former Powerade Tigers ace, Gilas’ recent overseas camps are building towards something that can help them surpass their previous stints at the 2014 and 2019 FIBA World.

“Parang tulad nung samin nun na may mga tuneup games kami, may mga games kami na sinalihan sa ibang bansa, naging maganda yung result, ayun yung naging dala namin dun sa FIBA World Cup,” the former PBA Best Player of the Conference said.

“Kaya basta i-focus lang nila yung mind nila. Yung preparations nila maganda naman even maiksi, pero yung experience nila sa China tapos yung mga practices nila [okay], kailangan lang mag-ready sila.”

“Ang number one na kailangan nila diyan focus tiyaka kumpiyansa,” he ended.

Gilas is in the final phase of their training with the World Cup being less than two weeks away. They will have a couple of tuneup games next week just before opening their campaign against the Dominican Republic on August 25.