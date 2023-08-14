TNT's Almond Vosotros celebrates their victory. PBA Images.

MANILA — TNT Triple Giga just keeps on dominating the PBA 3x3 stage.

TNT won yesterday’s Season 3 First Conference Grand Finals at Ayala Malls Market! Market! after defeating the CAVITEX Braves in the Finals, 21-18.

And for team star Almond Vosotros, their victory is definitely one for the books.

“For me, this one is very special for us,” the former De La Salle Green Archer said shortly after he hit the game-winning deuce.

“Winning a fifth championship na sunod sunod is mahirap eh, [and] we are protecting our history here in PBA 3x3.”

Since 2021, Triple Giga has won 13 legs in the league alongside five Grand Finals titles, three of which came from last season’s Grand Slam.

In addition, TNT’s consistent triumph in the halfcourt league not only translates in the PBA, but it has also boded well for them in the various international tournaments they are competing at.

That is why for Vosotros, it is their way of repaying the trust of their management who have supported them throughout.

“I think ito lang yung way na masusuklian namin yung TNT management. Grabe yung suporta nila samin playing internationally, andun sila sa likod namin to support,” he said.

TNT will compete at the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Quebec Challenger on August 19-20 which is also a qualifier for the Cebu Masters on September 23-24.

"We’re playing in Quebec, Canada. [So] yun nga, sana yung confidence sana madala namin dun," said Vosotros.

They will also compete at the Red Bull 3x3 World Finals in Serbia in September as they hope to further boost their chances of making the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Hopefully makapag-qualify tayo for Olympics,” Vosotros said.