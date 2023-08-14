The Filipinas with NBA star Jordan Clarkson. From the PNWFT Facebook page

MANILA -- Philippine women's national football team captain Hali Long, who was among the Filipinas who visited Gilas Pilipinas' practice last Friday had a simple reminder for the men's basketball squad gearing up for the FIBA World Cup 2023 here: "Enjoy every single moment."

"It's definitely great to have the World Cup here. I know it's going to be absolutely unreal for them. It's beyond exciting to know they're going to take it with the biggest honor and the most grace they can," the defender said.

Fresh from the Filipinas' historic FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 stint last month, Long, goalkeepers Olivia McDaniel and Inna Palacios, and forwards Chandler McDaniel and Sarina Bolden attended Gilas' Friday session to give them a morale booster.

"It was nice to see the guys work hard to prepare for their World Cup, and just to see how professional [they are]. It's something you can look up to and take away, and above all, coach [Chot Reyes] was really welcoming. Very friendly visit, you can say," Long continued.

The Filipinas were accompanied by team official Belay Fernando-Dela Cruz and media officer Cedelf Tupas during their visit.

"The Gilas team were very welcoming of the girls and even invited us to take shots at the end of practice," Fernando-Dela Cruz said.

"We are grateful to [the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas] and the Gilas coaching staff for allowing us to show our support as the team prepares for their world cup campaign and are very excited that we are hosting."

Head coach Chot Reyes gathered his players, led by NBA former Sixth Man of the Year winner Jordan Clarkson, at centercourt before the start of their session, as the two World Cup national teams exchanged pleasantries and let their mutual respect for one another be felt more evidently.

"They said congratulations on your World Cup, we said good luck on yours," Long shared. "It's nice to see how welcoming they were. They let us shoot around and play a little two versus two after training. That was really fun."

"Having the guys all stand around us and give us their undivided attention and hear what coach had to say; it was just congrats and welcome home, happy to see you," she added.

"Hopefully we can go out and support them because they watched our games too. It's always nice to hear that they would do anything to watch their games."

In an earlier statement, Reyes said their counterparts' 1-nil victory over New Zealand behind Bolden's header gave Gilas "tremendous inspiration" ahead of the World Cup.

Long likened Gilas' upcoming home games to their AFF Women's Championship campaign last year, expecting Filipinos to come in full force as well to support Gilas and give them the extra boost.

"It's not often it's happening [here] just like our AFF Championship last year, sa Rizal, it really was the crowd that pushed us not only to win those games but to score beyond the goals we needed," Long said.

The Filipinas took home the AFF title last year at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium, cheered on by over 12,000 fans in the finale against Thailand.

"I know they're going to do it, but just to feel the crowd and be one with the crowd."

Gilas battles the Dominican Republic in its World Cup opener on Friday, August 25 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.



